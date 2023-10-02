RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 145,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. 1,506,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,973. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

