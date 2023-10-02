GenTrust LLC Trims Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 179,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,318,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 23,288,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,528 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.24. 1,864,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 340.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.