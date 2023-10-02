GenTrust LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 467,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,253. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

