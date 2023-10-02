GenTrust LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 332,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 226,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

