Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.42. 635,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

