GenTrust LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,849,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,954,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,244 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

