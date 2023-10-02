GenTrust LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,044 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.38. 2,085,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,509. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

