KMD Brands Limited (KMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

KMD Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

Get KMD Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at KMD Brands

In other KMD Brands news, insider Philip Bowman bought 150,000 shares of KMD Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,450.00 ($73,365.38). Insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

KMD Brands Company Profile

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KMD Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMD Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.