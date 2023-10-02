GenTrust LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 617,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

