GenTrust LLC Sells 11,956 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NORW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.23. 3,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,587. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

