GenTrust LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,564 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,594. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

