GenTrust LLC Sells 22,146 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

