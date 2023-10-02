GenTrust LLC Acquires 13,103 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.34% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. 22,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,818. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.