GenTrust LLC Has $18.85 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.09. 2,060,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

