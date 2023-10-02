GenTrust LLC Has $38.71 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 2.6% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.86% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $38,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,534 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

