PM CAPITAL Ltd Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PM CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up about 14.2% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $67,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.02. 375,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,281. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

