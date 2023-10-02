5,375 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

