5,375 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PKST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.