2,479 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,663,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

