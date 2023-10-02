Celer Network Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $98.41 million and $2.62 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

