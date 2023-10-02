Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.80 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.80 million and $167,728.13 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00005399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000494 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,250,077 coins and its circulating supply is 21,466,140 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,243,878 with 21,463,795 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.55183462 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $165,452.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.