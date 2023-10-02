Bitcoiva One Day Trading Volume Tops $346,822.86 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $119.48 million and approximately $346,822.86 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $7.45 or 0.00026310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,302.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.39 or 0.00895282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00136128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015532 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.35496431 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $18,196.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

