Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00097843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

