S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.55. The stock had a trading volume of 407,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

