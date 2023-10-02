Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.22. 318,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

