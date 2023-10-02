PDS Planning Inc Has $857,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,530,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,666. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.51. The firm has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

