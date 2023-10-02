PDS Planning Inc Has $40.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

