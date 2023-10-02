PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 2,636,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,542,979. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

