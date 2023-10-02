Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $96.68 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

