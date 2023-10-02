United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,515. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.