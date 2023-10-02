Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 242,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 446,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 289,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,309. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.