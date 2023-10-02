NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.