Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.24. The company had a trading volume of 211,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,334. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.22 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.43.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

