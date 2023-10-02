Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.30. 901,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.