PDS Planning Inc Has $11.46 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $64.35. 13,543,802 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

