Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 788,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

