Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ELV traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $435.20. 123,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.56 and a 200 day moving average of $457.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

