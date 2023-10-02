6,291 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.41. 273,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

