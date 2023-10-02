Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is PDS Planning Inc’s Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,500,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.10. 3,341,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.