Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS APRQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 4,092 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

