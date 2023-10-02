Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of BATS APRQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 4,092 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71.
Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.