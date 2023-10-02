Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises about 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

PMAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,568 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

