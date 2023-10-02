Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,596 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 3,729,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,025,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

