Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.30. 268,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,744 shares of company stock worth $19,739,397. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

