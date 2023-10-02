Beacon Financial Group Sells 633 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.42. 97,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.