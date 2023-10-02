SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

