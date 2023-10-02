Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $490,000 in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tenaya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNYA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.47. 50,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,896. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,855.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $67,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

