Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,701 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

PGX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.81. 1,751,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,650. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

