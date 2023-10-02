iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,004,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,035,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

