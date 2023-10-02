Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after buying an additional 276,046 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,327. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

