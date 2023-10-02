Mason & Associates Inc Sells 1,623 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 286,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,775. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

