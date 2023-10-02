SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

